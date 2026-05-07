Listen To The Ultimate Eurovision 2026 Playlist

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

With the 2026 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest just around the corner, uDiscover has been cooking up the ultimate playlist for fans of the song competition, just in time for its 70th anniversary. Just released on Spotify is the Eurovision At 70: 2026 playlist, which “spotlights 2026 participants plus winners across the decades of the beloved and spectacularly enduring song contest.”

The playlist includes a number of this year’s contenders, including Azerbaijan’s Jiva with the track “Just Go,” “Regarde !” by Monroe from France, “Per sempre sì” by Italy’s Sal Da Vinci, “Choke Me” by Romania’s Alexandra Căpitănescu, and Look Mum No Computer, who represents the United Kingdom with “Eins, Zwei, Drei.”

Of course, the playlist also delves into the tremendous history of the song competition, highlighting acts from the 70 years that the show has existed. Måneskin’s 2021 entry “Zitti E Buoni” is here, along with Loreen’s “Euphoria” and Celine Dion’s “Ne partez pas sans moi.”

Perhaps most famous among them is ABBA’s “Waterloo,” which won the contest in 1974 and changed the course of ABBA’s career, shooting them to decades of international fame. “When the royalties came pouring in [from ‘Waterloo’]… we could afford to say no to everything else and just concentrate on the writing,” Björn Ulvaeus reflected in a 2021 interview. “That’s when you get better at it. And that’s what I wish for most songwriters today.” The playlist also includes “Puppet On A String,” the United Kingdom’s first Eurovision win back in 1967; the track has also had a long life, recently appearing in the film Last Night In Soho.

This year’s Eurovision kicks off in earnest on Tuesday, May 12. In the United States, it will be available to stream on Peacock and on YouTube. The competition will be held in Austria this year, after the country won the 2025 edition of the contest with the track “Wasted Love” performed by JJ.

Listen to the Eurovision At 70: 2026 playlist.