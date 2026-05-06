Jessie Reyez Preps New Album ‘A LITTLE VENGEANCE’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Jessie Reyez has confirmed that her fourth studio album, A LITTLE VENGEANCE, will be released on June 12 via FMLY/Island Records.

The news continues a new era for Reyez, who has been consistently releasing music in 2026. Last week, she recruited Muni Long for “AIN’T U TIRED?” Earlier in April, she dropped “N.Y.F.F.,” alongside the surprise $TILL PAID EP.

Jessie Reyez - AIN’T U TIRED? (FEAT. MUNI LONG) [Official Visualizer]

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

On “AIN’T U TIRED?,” both Reyez and Long take aim at partners who took advantage of them. The former employs a half-rapped, half-sung flow as she takes a former flame to task: “Upper echelon, I’m the one in charge/ Hair and money long, you do what you want/ Wanna sleep, wanna sleep, wanna sleep on me, I dare you,” Reyez sings.

A LITTLE VENGEANCE and the $TILL PAID EP follow the Canadian songwriter’s 2025 LP, PAID IN MEMORIES. That album featured cover art that displayed a questionnaire Reyez answered as an eighth grader. In a section titled favorite hobbies, she wrote: “Rapping/singing/dancing.” This passion still informs her artistry. She discussed this drive in a 2025 interview with Clash, reflecting on how her music mirrors the world she wants to live in.

She said, “So ultimately I just want to live a good life. I want to continue to do that and when times come in life where heavier s**t goes left, I just want to be able to have more elasticity to be able to come back with equanimity and not be in the low for too long. To make the world a better place is the nice little pageant queen answer, but I believe it [laughs]. I abide by it and I think it’s a beautiful thing that I want to make sure I do. Like when I die, I want to make sure I’m leaving the world in a better place than when I found it. I want to help the people I can, love the same people I love wholeheartedly, and just be.”

Order A Little Vengeance here.