Paul McCartney Reveals Details Of First-Ever Ringo Starr Collaboration

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Paul McCartney has shared that his first-ever duet with Ringo Starr is set to be featured on the songwriter’s forthcoming LP, The Boys of Dungeon Lane. The legendary Beatle shared the news at a special fan album playback event at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

The new collaboration, titled “Home to Us,” is set to be featured on McCartney’s anticipated album, which will arrive on May 29 via MPL/Capitol Records.

“Home to Us” features backing vocals from Chrissie Hynde and Sharleen Spiteri and was formed around a drum track Paul invited Ringo to record for the album with producer Andrew Watt. The song is notably the only track on The Boys of Dungeon Lane that features a guest drummer.

Speaking about “Home to Us,” McCartney explained: “Ringo went round to the studio and drummed a bit. I said to Andrew, we should make a track and send it to him. So this song is done totally with Ringo in mind. In writing the song I’m talking about where we came from. In common with a lot of people, you come from nothing and you build yourself up. Ringo was from the Dingle, and that was well hard. He said he used to get mugged coming home, because he worked. Even though it was crazy, it was home to us. I made the song around that idea and sent it to Ringo.

“He sent me back a version where he just added some lines to the chorus, so I thought, maybe he doesn’t like it. I rang him and he said he thought I only wanted him to sing one or two lines, and I said I’d love to hear him sing the whole thing. So we took my first line, Ringo’s second line, and then we had a duet. We’d never done that before. Then we wanted some backing vocals and I had the idea it would be nice to hear girls. Chrissie Hynde said she’d do it, and Sharleen Spiteri, they’re mates. So they did it.”

Listen to “Home To Us” here.