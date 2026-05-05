The Rolling Stones Reveal ‘Foreign Tongues’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Rolling Stones have announced a new album. Foreign Tongues arrives less than three years after the band’s chart-topping, Grammy-winning Hackney Diamonds.

The album is led by the upbeat lead single “In the Stars,” as well as a second track titled “Rough and Twisted.”

Foreign Tongues was created in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

The album features standout performances from the band and their core collaborators, including Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan. It also features a special appearance from drummer Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, Robert Smith (The Cure), and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The band confirmed the album on Instagram, as Jagger, Richards, and Wood each posted a portion of an album cover on their respective accounts. When combined, the trio’s faces merge into one.

In April, under the pseudonym “The Cockroaches,” the band issued limited quantities of a physical-only release of “Rough and Twisted” to select record stores.

In a 2023 interview with The New York Times about Hackney Diamonds, the band briefly alluded to a new record, with Jagger saying “We’ve got almost three-quarters through the next one.”

Hackney Diamonds won the award for Best Rock Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The album features guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder on “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” while Paul McCartney plays bass on “Bite My Head Off.” It was the Rolling Stones’ first album of new material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. There were several standout singles in the interim years, including 2012’s “Doom & Gloom” and 2020’s lockdown narrative “Living In A Ghost Town.”

Buy Foreign Tongues here.