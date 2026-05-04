Maroon 5 Share New Song ‘Heroine’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Maroon 5 have returned with a new single, “Heroine.” “Baby, baby/You could save me/ You could be my heroine,” goes the song’s chorus, which evokes the feeling of the band’s early hits.

“Heroine” is the band’s first release since the deluxe edition of their eighth studio album, 2025’s Love Is Like. That record was their first since 2021’s Jordi. Love Is Like includes the singles “All Night” and “Priceless,” a collaboration with Lisa from Blackpink. Other guests on the album include Lil Wayne and Sexyy Red. Love Is Like marks the band’s first record to fully feature Sam Farrar on bass.The album’s deluxe edition includes a song with Marshmello.

“I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically,” frontman Adam Levine said of Love Is Like last year. “This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career.”

Maroon 5 - Heroine (Official Lyric Video)

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In a different interview, Levine spoke about going with the flow. “This time around, I just thought to myself, well, we’ve had a lot of hits. And we’ve been really lucky to have those hits, and in some cases we were more kind of quote unquote ‘formulaic’ than others,” he said. “But this time around, I really wanted to be as unformulaic as possible and just say, ‘you know what? I’m gonna make the kind of music that just comes out of me naturally and we’ll see what happens and we’ll see where it lands.’”

Maroon 5 will soon be heading out on an expanded run of international tour dates in 2026. Spanning Latin America and Europe, the run will include a headline stint at the coveted BST Hyde Park in London and Rock in Rio. Fans can expect more dates to be announced soon. The Hyde Park date will be alongside OneRepublic on July 3, 2026.

The band recently wrapped up their Love Is Like 2025 Tour, which included sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Heroine” here.