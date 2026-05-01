Nia Archives Announces ‘Emotional Junglist’ Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nia Archives has announced her new album, Emotional Junglist, sharing early details of a project that explores love, heartbreak, and the emotional extremes that shaped its songs. The Leeds artist said the record reflects a wide emotional range, describing it as an album that moves between calm and chaos while continuing to develop the jungle-driven sound that has defined her rise since 2020.

Archives said she wanted Emotional Junglist to capture what comes after the rave rather than the rush itself, while also bringing a more feminine perspective to junglism. The album includes “Dance With Me Tonight” and “Vertical,” alongside tracks such as “Feelingz Go Numb” and “Get Me Down,” which features Jorja Smith. “Dance With Me Tonight” was written with Ethan P. Flynn and Julia Michaels, and later finished with James Ford, whose previous credits include Blur and Arctic Monkeys. Another key collaboration comes from Sampha, who appears on “Tender,” which Archives has described as one of the album’s most vulnerable songs.

Nia Archives - Boys In Blue (Official Video)

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The new project follows Silence Is Loud, her 2024 debut album, which became the first jungle album in 20 years to receive a Mercury Prize nomination. While that record was written and produced largely in her bedroom, Archives approached Emotional Junglist with a broader group of collaborators and a more open studio process. She has said making the album pushed her to become more comfortable developing ideas in real time, rather than arriving with every detail mapped out in advance. The record was written throughout 2025 and centers on different sides of love, from infatuation and lust to heartbreak and recovery.

The announcement follows a run of major milestones for Archives over the last two years. In 2025, she became the first jungle artist to receive three career BRIT Award nominations, earning nods for Artist of the Year and Best Dance Act after a 2023 Rising Star nomination. In 2024, Silence Is Loud earned its Mercury Prize nomination and marked a breakthrough moment for modern jungle on a national stage. She was also the first winner of the MOBO Awards’ electronic and dance category after publicly calling for the ceremony to recognize the field. Archives has also launched her Up Your Archives label and previously opened for Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour.

Listen to Nia Archives’ “Boys In Blue” here.