Elmiene Teams Up with Baby Rose for New Version of ‘Honour’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

British-Sudanese vocalist and songwriter Elmiene has unveiled a new version of his single “Honour,” this time featuring rising Atlanta soul star Baby Rose. The collaboration arrives in tandem with the beginning of Elmiene’s North American headline tour, which kicked off April 30 in Detroit, and runs through May 31 in Los Angeles. Later this year, Elmiene will bring his tour back to Europe, closing things out at London’s Eventim Apollo on December 8.

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Taken from Elmiene’s 12-track debut album sounds for someone, which he released in March, the reworked “Honour” marks the two artists’ first song together. It’s not, however, Elmiene’s first time reworking one of his own releases—he previously retooled his 2025 mixtape Heat The Streets into a remix EP, Heat The Streets Some Mo’. He shared his breakout EP’s, El-Mean and Marking My Time, in 2023, following them up with a steady stream of releases throughout 2024, including two live albums and another remix EP with reworks from Timbaland, Blxst, and more. He’s also collaborated with the likes of Syd, Stormzy, ASAP Ferg, and Lil Silva over the years.

No stranger to duets, Baby Rose solidified herself as an emergent force in contemporary soul by working with the likes of Georgia Ann Muldrow, BADBADNOTGOOD, and, most recently, Leon Thomas. She has also long been associated with J Cole’s Dreamville label, appearing on the 2019 compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III and opening for Ari Lennox on her Shea Butter Baby tour the same year. She shared her most recent full-length LP, Through and Through, in 2023.

Elmiene - Honour (Audio) ft. Baby Rose

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Per a press release, Elmiene’s debut sounds for someone traverses “two decades of familial trials and triumphs that have profoundly shaped Elmiene’s personal worldviews, and sense of self.” It features production from Sampha and GRAMMY Award-winners No I.D. and Raphael Saadiq, the latter of whom also appears as a guest. Since its release, the record has garnered critical acclaim, earning Elmiene nominations for Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Male Act at the 2026 MOBO Awards, and Outstanding New Artist at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards. Another key single, “Reclusive,” has received over 13 million streams across platforms.

Listen to “Honour” here.