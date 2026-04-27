Tank And The Bangas Release ‘No Invite’ Single

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Tank and the Bangas have released “No Invite,” the second single from their upcoming album The Last Balloon, which is due May 15 via Verve Forecast. The New Orleans group also unveiled a new music video for the track as they continue the rollout for the LP, their first full-length release since the spoken-word project The Heart, The Mind, The Soul. “No Invite” follows lead single “Move,” which featured Lucky Daye and introduced the next chapter in the band’s recording career.

The Last Balloon follows the group’s earlier albums Green Balloon and Red Balloon, completing a trilogy while opening what bandleader Tarriona “Tank” Ball described as a new phase. In the release, Ball said she chose the title because she did not want people asking when Purple Balloon might arrive, adding, “It’s the end of the balloons; we’re moving into a new space now.” The album was executive-produced by Austin Brown and recorded primarily at The Complex Studios in Los Angeles. Its guest list includes Iman Omari, Tane Runo, Ledisi, and Jelly Joseph.

Tank And The Bangas - No Invite

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Ball also said the band has been “working with new people and cultivating new sounds,” describing the material as part of a broader evolution in the group’s approach. She added that listeners may not always be able to categorize the band’s sound, but can still connect with how the music makes them feel. That idea runs through the album’s framework, which the release says moves between vulnerability, release, and communal uplift while keeping the dynamics of the band’s live performances in focus.

The announcement follows a notable stretch for Tank and the Bangas. In 2025, The Heart, The Mind, The Soul won the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. Before that, Red Balloon earned a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, while Green Balloon helped secure a Best New Artist nomination in 2020. The band first broke through after winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2017, and they are extending that momentum into 2026 with new tour dates in Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit, Washington, D.C., and other cities tied to the release of The Last Balloon.

Listen to “No Invite” here.