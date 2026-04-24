Ne-Yo Celebrates Debut’s 20th Anniversary

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ne-Yo is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his debut In My Own Words with special vinyl formats. The original album has been remixed and remastered and will feature bonus tracks. In My Own Words will be available on standard edition 2LP and a limited edition ‘Enchanted Night’ Color 2LP.

In My Own Words is considered Ne-Yo’s breakthrough album. The album debuted at No. 1 on US Billboard 200, sold over 300k units, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album category. It includes the smash hit “So Sick.” Produced by Norwegian duo Stargate, the song reached number one on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

Last year, “So Sick” joined Spotify’s Billions Club, which celebrates songs that have eclipsed more than one billion views on the streaming platform. It was the singer’s third song to reach this milestone.

Ne-Yo - Stay [Official Video] ft. Peedi Peedi

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“It’s definitely the one that started it all. So this is when I learned a little something about the way that records are released — or at least in the book of [record label executive] L.A. Reid,” Ne-Yo previously told Billboard. “He says, ‘So we’re going to put out ‘Stay’ first and it’s not going to blow up … but it’s going to be enough to get their attention. And then once we get their attention, ‘So Sick.’ He was right.”

Ne-Yo began his music career writing for R&B stars like Mary J. Blige and Christina Milian. His star began to rise in 2004, when he penned the hit single “Let Me Love You” for Mario, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2023, he released a mini-documentary highlighting his life and career, entitled In My Own Words. In the visual, Ne-Yo discusses his origins in the R&B genre, journaling, and melodic passion.

Shop Ne-Yo’s In My Own Words 20th anniversary releases here.