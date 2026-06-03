Legendary Vocalist Peabo Bryson Dies at 75

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Peabo Bryson, the celebrated vocalist known for his solo oeuvre and work in Disney movies like Beauty and the Beast and Pocahontas, has died. The news was shared via a statement from his family.

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the statement begins. “He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

The note continues: “For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”

Reaching For The Sky

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Bryson was celebrated for songs from Disney films like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Whole New World” with Celine Dion and Regina Belle, respectively. He was also known for his work as a solo artist, particularly his 1977 solo debut smash, “Reaching For The Sky,” which amplified the era of Black achievement and excellence. Despite his success, Bryson’s humble beginnings informed his work ethic.

A native of South Carolina, Bryson spent his youth in Greenville, living with no running hot water. As he once put it, “some people try to put a greater distance between the early part of their lives and the point of success they’ve reached. I grew up a country boy and my grandfather’s farm of 100 acres was the country. I plowed with a mule, picked cotton, and planted everything that grows. I even washed toilets bowls for a living.”

He began his career as a member of the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display before he inked a deal with Bang Records as a solo artist. He released his first album in 1976, and signed with Capitol Records in 1977. Among solo standouts is We’re The Best Of Friends, a duet album he made with Natalie Cole, the daughter of Nat King Cole. He also recorded an album of duets with Roberta Flack. In an interview, Bryson once spoke of his reason for songwriting, which rings true as strongly today as ever: “…people need to hear [my songs] to know that they’re still alive.”

Listen to the best Peabo Bryson songs on Apple Music or Spotify.