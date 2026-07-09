Watch Tierra Whack’s New ‘CANDLE WAX’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Tierra Whack has released the new music video for “CANDLE WAX,” a track from her June mixtape WHACK’S MUSEUM. Directed by Child, the visual continues the Philadelphia artist’s run of videos tied to the project.

The video opens with Whack resting her head on a row of candles before moving to scenes at a dinner table and what appears to be a funeral repast, where she stands next to a child eating. Its imagery keeps the narrative open-ended, placing Whack in a sequence of staged settings rather than following a linear storyline. The release follows her recent video for “WHACK JOB,” which cast Whack as a garbage collector hauling away what appear to be bodies wrapped in trash bags.

Tierra Whack - CANDLE WAX (Official Visualizer)

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WHACK’S MUSEUM marked what Whack described as her “first true rap project” when it was released in June. The 12-song mixtape includes no guest features, and its rollout has also included videos for “SIREN” and “WAX PAPER.” The project followed WORLD WIDE WHACK, her full-length album released in 2024, and extends a catalog that has often paired short-form songs with detailed visual concepts.

This Saturday, Tierra Whack is scheduled to perform at Complex Family Style in New York City. Last weekend, Whack joined Jill Scott for “Norf Side” at Philadelphia’s One Philly: Unity Concert for America, part of the city’s America 250th anniversary events. She also appeared with Tems during the 2026 BET Awards tribute to Ms. Lauryn Hill, where the two performed the Fugees’ “Fu-Gee-La” as Hill received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award.

Listen to “CANDLE WAX” here.