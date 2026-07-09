KATSEYE Announces ‘Wild Hearts’ Cinema Event Worldwide

Film poster: Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

KATSEYE will bring KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS to cinemas worldwide beginning Aug. 12. The special theatrical release arrives two days before the global girl group releases its third EP, WILD, on Aug. 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records. Tickets for the limited engagement go on sale July 15.

KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS follows the group as they enter a new period in their career and centers the fans who have followed their rise. The film includes never-before-seen footage, EYE-KONS fan videos, and interviews with the group members. It traces the path from Dream Academy to the present and is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE x GEFFEN. Nadia Hallgren directed the film. “KATSEYE’s first-ever cinema event celebrates the passionate EYE-KONS community that has embraced KATSEYE’s journey from the group’s formation to becoming one of pop’s most exciting new global acts,” said Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “We are excited to bring the fandom together in theaters around the world for a shared, immersive experience.”

The film comes from the team behind Netflix’s Pop Star Academy, which documented the process that led to the group’s formation. According to the announcement, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS shows the highs, setbacks, sacrifices, and breakthrough moments that shaped the group as they moved from training program to international pop act. The film’s release also precedes KATSEYE’s THE WILDWORLD TOUR, a sold-out global arena run set to launch Sept. 1.

The announcement follows a busy period for KATSEYE, who recently wrapped their sold-out first North American tour and debuted “PINKY UP” live during their first Coachella performance. The group earned two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Gabriela.” Their 2025 EP, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and includes “Gnarly.” KATSEYE also won American Music Awards in all three nominated categories: New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist, and Best Music Video for “Gnarly.”

Order KATSEYE’s Wild here.