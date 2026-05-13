MEOVV Tease New Project, ‘THE 2nd EP ALBUM [BITE NOW]’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

K-Pop superstars MEOVV—Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin, and Ella—have announced that their latest release is set to drop on June 1. THE 2nd EP ALBUM [BITE NOW] will arrive via THEBLACKLABEL and Capitol Records.

Upon announcing the project, the band shared two “MOOD FILMS” to help establish the aesthetics of BITE NOW. The first features dissonant tones as the members of the band are abstractly captured in front of screens featuring their faces.

MEOVV(미야오) [BITE NOW] MOOD FILM #1

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The second is a DIY-inspired clip featuring a propulsive drum groove and a noisy melody. The band is captured with a red filter, giving their black outfits a haunting pop of color.

MEOVV(미야오) [BITE NOW] MOOD FILM #2

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The new release follows an exciting come up for the band, who shared their first EP, MY EYES OPEN VVIDE, in May of last year. Following the release, they shared “ME ME ME” in July and “BURNING UP” in October. The latter featured a “Rush” remix that arrived a month later.

MEOVV have been earmarked for stardom since they first launched back in 2024. They earned Billboard “K-Pop Rookie of the Month” honors. In a social media post announcing the honor, the industry insiders wrote: “In just two months, the five-member girl group—the first-ever launched by THEBLACKLABEL—has leaped onto the K-pop scene by showcasing a promising range and bold artistry set to claw out a legacy all their own.”

Part of the band’s success comes from how close they are as collaborators and friends. In a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gawon spoke about how they like spending time together both inside the studio and away from MEOVV. She said: “Us, we’re working together 24/7, and we also live together, so we’re always together. But even if we have our days off we’ll still want to have fun with each other. We’re each other’s best friends, and we have a lot of fun together.” That much is evident on each of their releases, and will surely be the case on BITE NOW.

Listen to / order the album here.