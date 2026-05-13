Luke Bryan Shares ‘Signs’ Album Details On ‘American Idol’ Finale

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Luke Bryan concluded his ninth season as a judge on American Idol by revealing some very special news. The country star shared details of his new album, Signs, set to be released on September 18.

During the American Idol episode, Bryan performed a brand new single from Signs, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.” The song was written by Luke, Chase McGill, and Matt Dragstrem and produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens.

On the track, Bryan sings about the life he would live if he could “have it” his “own way.” During the chorus, he croons: “Wake up, coffee/ Camo, climb tree/ Wet line, 18/ Fish, hunt, golf, drink/ All fall, all spring, all summer long/ I’ll be living it up and living it on/ A country boy’s dream/ Fish, hunt, golf, drink.”

Luke Bryan - Fish Hunt Golf Drink (Official Audio Video)

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“It is always a great day when I get the chance to release new music,” said Luke. “I’ve been working on this album for the past year, and I just love how it turned out. I was able to co-write a few, then turn to the writers in Nashville to round them out. I feel like my fans have always let me record songs that make you feel good, so I went into this album wanting everyone to just have fun.”

“Fish Golf Hunt Drink” joins a number of new singles Bryan has unveiled over the past few months. Back in February, the “Play It Again” singer shared “Word On The Street,” which also happens to be the name of his 2026 tour. The following month, “Country And She Knows It,” landed on country radio and remains a steady presence on the charts.

The Word On The Street Tour is set to begin with back-to-back shows on May 29 and 30 in Gilford, New Hampshire. From there, he’ll hit cities like Myrtle Beach, Florida; Des Moines, Iowa; Nashville, Tennessee; Long Beach, CA; and plenty more.

Listen to “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” here.