Watch Kylie Cantrall’s New ‘Carrie Bradshaw’ Video

Video still: Courtesy of Universal Music

Kylie Cantrall has released the music video for “Carrie Bradshaw,” her first music offering of 2026. Directed by Dano Cerny, whose credits include videos for The Chainsmokers and Halsey, the clip pairs the single with a series of styled scenes that reference the main character of the beloved HBO show Sex and the City and builds toward a dance sequence.

“Carrie Bradshaw” was released last month and was produced by Tricky Stewart, whose credits include Rihanna and Tyla. Cantrall wrote the song with Tayla Parx, who has worked with Ariana Grande. In a statement, Cantrall said the video is “a love letter to Carrie,” while also nodding to performers who influenced her. “Janet and Britney Spears have both been huge inspirations,” she said, adding that the dance break pays tribute to that era of pop visuals.

Kylie Cantrall - Carrie Bradshaw (Official Music Video)

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The release follows Cantrall’s announcement earlier this year that she signed to Republic Records in partnership with APG and Heroine Music. The singer, songwriter, and actress also appears on the cover of Galore Magazine‘s Spring 2026 issue.

Cantrall rose to fame by portraying Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, in Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red. After the film’s release, she performed in the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, a live concert production that sold out 40 arenas across North America. In 2025, she released her debut EP, B.O.Y., through Artist Partner Group, with the tracks “Boy for a Day,” “Goodie Bag,” “Denim,” and “See U Tonight.” Her next screen project, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, is the fifth installment in the Descendants franchise and is scheduled for summer 2026.

Watch the video for “Carrie Bradshaw” here.