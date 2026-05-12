Niall Horan Announces North American Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Next month, Niall Horan will release his new album. Next year, he’ll take it out on tour.

Horan, the chart-topping Irish singer-songwriter, will unveil his fourth solo album Dinner Party on June 5 via Capitol Records. With the new music imminent, Horan has released the itinerary for an arena tour supporting the album.

Niall Horan Dinner Party Live On Tour will see the former One Direction member and dominant The Voice coach headlining massive venues across North America in the spring of 2027. Beginning on St. Patrick’s Day in St. Paul, Minnesota, the 26-date tour will hit markets including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, Boston, Detroit, Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up May 29 in Vancouver.

Tickets will first be available via a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week leading up to the general onsale at livenation.com beginning Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages and experiences are also available.

Niall Horan - Little More Time (Seaside Visual)

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Though his North American tour leg doesn’t begin until next year, Horan will be in the United States to promote Dinner Party this summer before the European leg of his tour kicks off this fall. He’ll take the plaza stage in New York City’s Rockefeller Center on June 12, 2026, as part of the Citi Concert Series on Today. He also has a pair of co-headlining stadium shows with Thomas Rhett lined up: July 9 at Nashville’s GEODIS Park and July 18 at Hershey, Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark Stadium.

“I honestly can’t wait,” Horan recently told Rolling Stone regarding his upcoming tour plans. “It’s the best part about what we do. It’s also the thing that I’ve done the most of for the last 15 years. At a point, playing to thousands of people was normal for me in a weird way, and I definitely am delving more into that in my head now. I just get excited now about the prospect of putting on the biggest possible show I can.”

Listen to Niall Horan’s Dinner Party here.