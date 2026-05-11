The Last Dinner Party Shares Pair of Songs

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

The Last Dinner Party has shared a new song titled “Big Dog,” a staple of the English rock band’s live set and a fan favorite. Co-produced alongside Animesh Raval (the band’s first production credit), “Big Dog” is dark and forceful, channeling PJ Harvey. The band have also shared a spoken word piece, “Come All You Beasts,” that the band regularly recites before performing the track live.

The band’s Georgia Davies shares, “‘Come All You Beasts’ was written as a way to introduce the folkloric and storytelling elements of From the Pyre to “Big Dog.” The themes of the song were interpolated with Bible verses, subverting prescriptive messages about women’s safety. We have always been inspired by poetry and performance in all forms, so spoken word with improvisational accompaniment felt like a natural extension of our art.”

From the Pyre is the band’s second album, released last year. The band teamed up with Grammy Award winning producer Markus Dravs (Wolf Alice, Florence & The Machine, Bjork) on the follow-up to their No. 1 debut, 2023’s Prelude to Ecstasy.

The Last Dinner Party will be supporting Olivia Rodrigo on her upcoming ‘Unraveled’ tour. Due to demand, the residency has expanded to ten dates at Los Angeles’s Intuit Dome in January 2027 and ten shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in February.

The Last Dinner Party - Big Dog (On The Road)

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The band’s Abigail Morris shares, “”When Olivia asked us to open for her on this very special residency we were honoured and thrilled beyond words. Previously opening for her at Hyde Park in 2025 showed us not only that she is one of the most captivating and talented rock stars today, but that she has cultivated such a beautiful fanbase and we can’t wait to play for them again over these dates in LA and New York!”

The second leg of The Last Dinner Party’s headlining 31-date tour of the US and Canada will kick off on May 19th. In the fall, the band will support Sombr on 14 dates of his US tour.

Listen to The Last Dinner Party’s “Big Dog” now.