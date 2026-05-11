Anderson .Paak and DEAN Crave ‘Aftertaste’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Anderson .Paak has reunited with the South Korean alt-R&B artist DEAN for a new single titled “Aftertaste.”

Produced by Dem Jointz (Jennie, Eminem), “Aftertaste” captures the pair’s creative chemistry as they shoot their respective shots at love atop club rhythms and bedroom R&B. DEAN chooses to sweetly serenade his subject (“I want your aftertaste/Five star, three course, Michelin plate”), while .Paak cuts to the chase: “That bass, that shake, that walk, I’ma need that/That taste, that waist, that uh, that pretty-ass face, I’ma need that!”

The duo collaborated more than a decade ago on the 2015 single “Put My Hands On You.” The song draws inspiration from .Paak’s feature film directorial debut, K-POPS!, which will be available for streaming on Netflix on May 30. Set against the backdrop of a Seoul K-pop competition show, K-POPS! explores generational connection and cultural exchange through music. .Paak wrote and directed the movie, and also stars alongside his real-life son Soul Rasheed.

DEAN, Anderson .Paak - Aftertaste (from Original Motion Picture Soundtrack K-POPS!)

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Earlier this year, .Paak shared a song titled “Keychain,” which featured the girl group aespa. The track fused aespa’s genre-mixing K-pop with .Paak’s hip-hop, R&B, and funk roots while nodding at his own Black and Korean heritage. “Keychain” was the first release for what’s shaping up to be a broader K-POPS!-inspired album.

Earlier this year, .Paak scored his 15th Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “No Cap” with Disclosure. He has recently appeared on songs by Argentine duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (“Ay Ay Ay”) and NCT member TAEYONG (“Rock Solid”).

.Paak is currently on the road with Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour, performing as his alter-ego DJ Pee .Wee across stadiums in North America and Europe. The dates mark one of his largest global touring runs so far and reunite the Silk Sonic collaborators.

Listen to Anderson .Paak’s “Aftertaste” here.