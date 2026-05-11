Anderson .Paak and DEAN Crave ‘Aftertaste’
The duo reunite and shoot their shots at love on a new genre-blending single.
Anderson .Paak has reunited with the South Korean alt-R&B artist DEAN for a new single titled “Aftertaste.”
Produced by Dem Jointz (Jennie, Eminem), “Aftertaste” captures the pair’s creative chemistry as they shoot their respective shots at love atop club rhythms and bedroom R&B. DEAN chooses to sweetly serenade his subject (“I want your aftertaste/Five star, three course, Michelin plate”), while .Paak cuts to the chase: “That bass, that shake, that walk, I’ma need that/That taste, that waist, that uh, that pretty-ass face, I’ma need that!”
The duo collaborated more than a decade ago on the 2015 single “Put My Hands On You.” The song draws inspiration from .Paak’s feature film directorial debut, K-POPS!, which will be available for streaming on Netflix on May 30. Set against the backdrop of a Seoul K-pop competition show, K-POPS! explores generational connection and cultural exchange through music. .Paak wrote and directed the movie, and also stars alongside his real-life son Soul Rasheed.
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Earlier this year, .Paak shared a song titled “Keychain,” which featured the girl group aespa. The track fused aespa’s genre-mixing K-pop with .Paak’s hip-hop, R&B, and funk roots while nodding at his own Black and Korean heritage. “Keychain” was the first release for what’s shaping up to be a broader K-POPS!-inspired album.
Earlier this year, .Paak scored his 15th Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “No Cap” with Disclosure. He has recently appeared on songs by Argentine duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (“Ay Ay Ay”) and NCT member TAEYONG (“Rock Solid”).
.Paak is currently on the road with Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour, performing as his alter-ego DJ Pee .Wee across stadiums in North America and Europe. The dates mark one of his largest global touring runs so far and reunite the Silk Sonic collaborators.