Organist Big John Patton’s ‘Got A Good Thing Goin’’ Reissued By Blue Note

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Organist Big John Patton’s 1966 record Got A Good Thing Goin’ is one of Blue Note’s July picks to be released through their monthly Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The new vinyl edition will be available on July 3rd.

Blue Note calls Good Thing Patton’s “soul jazz manifesto.” The record was a showcase for the dynamic duo of Patton and guitarist Grant Green, who frequently collaborated through the 1960s. The album features a selection of Patton-Green originals as well as covers of hits by Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke. The pair were backed by Hugh Walker on drums and Richard Landrum on congas.

“Big” John Patton was one of Blue Note’s busiest soul-jazz organists during the golden age of the Hammond B-3s. Between 1963 and 1970 Patton cooked up an outstanding 11 albums’ worth of material as a leader in addition to sitting in with fellow improvisers.

Patton was born in 1935 to a church pianist mother who encouraged her son to learn the instrument, which he began to play regularly at the age of 13. By 1961, he switched to the organ, and he cut his first record for Blue Note as a leader in 1963. In 1970, he retired for over twenty years before making two albums between 1993 and 1994 with saxophonist John Zorn.

As always, this stereo Tone Poet Vinyl Edition was produced by Joe Harley, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original analog master tapes, pressed on 180g vinyl at RTI, and packaged in a deluxe tip-on gatefold jacket. The Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series was born out of Blue Note President Don Was’ admiration for the exceptional audiophile Blue Note LP reissues presented by Music Matters. Was brought Joe Harley, a.k.a. the “Tone Poet,” on board to curate and supervise a series of reissues from the Blue Note family of labels.

Shop Big John Patton’s Got A Good Thing Goin’ on vinyl here.