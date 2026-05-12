Beatles Fan Experience ‘The Beatles at 3 Savile Row’ Coming To London

Photo: Ethan A. Russell © Apple Corps Ltd courtesy of Apple

The building at 3 Savile Row looms large in Beatles lore. Located in London’s Mayfair district, it’s the former headquarters of the band’s record label Apple Corps Ltd, where they played their final public concert on the rooftop during the 1969 sessions for Let It Be. Already host to a steady stream of pilgrimages from Fab Four enthusiasts worldwide, the structure will soon become home to the first official Beatles fan experience.

Essentially, the band is opening their very own interactive museum. Opening in 2027, “The Beatles at 3 Savile Row” promises access to seven floors of never-seen-before material from Apple Corps’ archives, rotating exhibitions, a fan store, and a recreation of the original studio where Let It Be was recorded. Visitors will also have access to the rooftop to the site of the legendary final performance, as seen in the documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

“We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles fans something truly special,” Apple Corps’ CEO Tom Greene said. “Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row – but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”

As for the surviving Beatles themselves, Paul McCartney reflected on a recent visit to the site, “It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready.” Ringo Starr added, “Wow, it’s like coming home.”

Register here for more information.