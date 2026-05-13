Thin Lizzy’s Debut Album Gets 55th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Thin Lizzy’s debut album will soon be available in robust expanded form. The self-titled full-length, first released by the Dublin rockers in 1971, is getting a deluxe reissue in honor of its 55th anniversary, featuring previously unreleased tracks, rarities, BBC sessions, and more.

Set for release on July 10, Thin Lizzy Deluxe Edition will be available in various formats including digital, 3CD/1Blu-Ray, 4LP, 2LP green vinyl with U.S. artwork, and lastly—available only through the official Thin Lizzy shop—2LP blue vinyl with U.K. artwork.

The color vinyl editions include the album’s original mix plus the new Richard Whittaker stereo mix. The 3CD/1Blu-Ray version contains all that plus a wealth of bonus material including debut single “The Farmer,” the New Day EP, radio sessions with Stuart Henry and John Peel, outtakes, and alternate versions, presented in a 10” x 10” box set with a 40-page hardcover book featuring liner notes by Mojo’s Mark Blake. The 4LP edition includes the original album plus the bonus rarities and Whittaker’s stereo mix of New Day. And the digital reissue will present the music in Dolby Atmos for the first time.

Thin Lizzy documents the original lineup of Philip Lynott (bass, vocals) Eric Bell (guitar), and Brian Downey (drums) taking their first steps into a legendary career. Recorded in London with producers Scott English and Nick Tauber for release on Decca Records, the record finds Thin Lizzy beginning down the path to their 1972 breakout hit “Whiskey In The Jar” and further world-renowned classics like “The Boys Are Back in Town,” “Jailbreak,” and “Waiting For An Alibi.”

“To write modern Irish songs as opposed to traditional Irish songs, that was the thing,” Lynott once explained. Bell has commented, “That first album was beautiful,” while Downey put it plainly: “It all started here.”

Pre-order the deluxe edition of Thin Lizzy’s debut here.