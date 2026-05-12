Brad Paisley Releases ‘Fallin” From New Project ‘Tacklebox’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Brad Paisley has released “Fallin’,” the first song from his ongoing new project Tacklebox. The track is available now across digital platforms, with additional music from the project set to arrive this week. The MCA recording artist is drawing from a collection of unreleased and unrecorded songs, including material that dates back to the 1990s, when his career began.

Paisley said Tacklebox gives him a way to revisit songs that had remained in his archive while also adding newly written material shaped by that period. “I see this ‘project’ as never-ending,” Paisley said. “It’s almost like the fans have a direct link to my Dropbox or to a playlist that never ends.” He said the title refers to “a box full of hooks, country lyric hooks,” and added that the recordings include sessions at The Castle in Franklin, Tennessee, where several of his early albums were made.

Brad Paisley - Fallin' (Official Audio)

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The release arrives just as Paisley was preparing to appear on the live American Idol finale with contestant Lucas Leon. Paisley performed “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” a song he wrote in 1995 during his senior year at Belmont University. The song became his third No. 1 single in 2002 and brought his career total to 25 No. 1 songs. Last week, Belmont University presented Honorary Doctorates to Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, during the school’s graduation ceremony in recognition of their philanthropic work in Nashville.

Paisley has also announced new dates for the BRAD PAISLEY LIVE Tour, which begins August 27 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and continues with stops including Boston, Bangor, Fargo, Milwaukee, Houston, Corpus Christi, and Ennis. Jake Worthington will open select dates on the Live Nation-promoted tour, which follows Paisley’s June concerts in Europe. Paisley, a Grand Ole Opry member since 2001, has won three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. In 2008, he became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles, and his catalog has amassed nearly five billion career streams.

Listen to Brad Paisley’s “Fallin’” here.