Dylan Gossett, Charles Wesley Godwin Announce 2026 Co-Headline Tour

Tour Poster: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Dylan Gossett and Charles Wesley Godwin have announced a 2026 co-headline North American tour set for this fall. The six-date run begins August 28 at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, Texas, and includes stops in New Braunfels, Nashville, New York City, Raleigh, and Asheville.

Tickets for the tour will be available through an artist presale beginning Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with the public on-sale starting Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Max Alan will join the bill as support. The itinerary continues August 29 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, followed by September 26 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, September 29 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, October 1 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, and October 2 at Hellbender in Asheville.

The announcement follows recent activity from both artists. Austin, Texas native Gossett recently released “My Boy,” a personal song dedicated to his growing family. The track arrived after his 2025 full-length debut, Westward, which was released via Big Loud Texas and Mercury Records and followed by a deluxe edition with three additional songs. Godwin announced during his Stagecoach set last month that his new song “Better That Way,” featuring Luke Combs, will be released May 15 via Big Loud Records and sent to country radio after release.

Dylan Gossett - My Boy (Lyric Video)

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Gossett first reached a wider audience in 2023 with “Coal,” which has passed half a billion streams and is certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA. His 2023 EP No Better Time and 2024 EP Songs In The Gravel were both self-written, recorded, and produced, and he has sold more than 200,000 headline tickets worldwide. Godwin released his Big Loud debut, Family Ties, in 2023, followed by the Lonely Mountain Town EP in February 2025 and Live From The Steel City in September 2025. The 23-song Live From The Steel City documents a sold-out Stage AE show in Pittsburgh in front of 5,550 fans. In 2025, Godwin and the Allegheny High toured Europe and the UK, joined select Outlaw Music Festival dates with Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan.