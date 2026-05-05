Tig3r Lewis Shares ‘Too Easy,’ Signs With Republic

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Tig3r Lewis has released his new single “Too Easy” and signed with Republic Records. The Southern California-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist has also announced his debut EP, Mr. Right Now, which is set to arrive June 5.

“Too Easy” was produced by Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman and Grammy-winning songwriter Theron Thomas. The single follows Lewis’ earlier releases “Mr. Right Now” and “Leaving Me Lonely,” both of which will appear on the forthcoming EP. The project will also include additional new songs that build on the guitar-centered approach Lewis has been developing.

Tig3r Lewis - Too Easy (Official Audio)

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Lewis said the song came from recognizing a pattern of making things harder than they needed to be. “A big part of this song stemmed from a bit of self-sabotage. In that everything worthwhile has to be difficult,” he said. “I’m at a place now where something so meaningful came with ease, it feels too good to be true at times. Gratitude feels like the best way to nurture it. I finally have a bit more of a brain to leave them no question on how I feel. It feels good to let them know. Whoever they are.”

Raised between Cape Town and Connecticut, Lewis later spent time in Los Angeles, where he interned for Gitelman before the two began working together. He started posting covers online before releasing “Mr. Right Now” in 2025. “Leaving Me Lonely” followed in February 2026, with credits that include Ryan Lewis, Jamie Gelman, Vincent Ott, Theron Thomas, Jeff Gitelman, and Lukasz Gottwald. Ahead of the release of Mr. Right Now, Lewis will perform at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York, on June 3, marking his first New York City headline show.

Listen to “Too Easy” here.