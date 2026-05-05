OneRepublic Announce ‘Waking Up’ Vinyl Release

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

OneRepublic will be releasing their 2009 album, Waking Up, on vinyl for the first time.

A standard 2LP black vinylwill be available in brick-and-mortar stores everywhere and at online retailers, while a limited-edition 2LP Baby Blue and Yellow color version with an alternate cover will also be available. All versions, including a digital re-release, are now presented in newly remastered sound by Mystery Room Mastering’s Justin Perkins.

Waking Up debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and went on to achieve 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA. Since then, Waking Up has grown into a catalog powerhouse, surpassing 5.5 billion global streams and spending 80 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Waking Up is driven by several huge singles. Bold and orchestral, “All The Right Moves” announced the album’s shift in scale. It became a radio mainstay, spending 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #18. The track was recently RIAA certified 4x-Platinum and has nearly one billion global streams.

The cinematic and introspective “Secrets” has been featured in film and television shows like 30 Rock, Gossip Girl, Lost, and Disney’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. The 7x-Platinum hit is among their biggest songs, generating 2.4 billion global streams, spending 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100—peaking at #21—and continuing to build traction.

OneRepublic - Good Life (Official Music Video)

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The optimistic “Good Life” has become emblematic of OneRepublic’s pop-rock sound. The song’s music video, which features cameos from Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Nicolas Cage, Russell Crowe, and more, has over 239 million views on YouTube.

Waking Up followed the band’s 2007 debut, Dreaming Out Loud, which received its first-ever vinyl pressing earlier this year. Last year, OneRepublic unveiled their first-ever career-spanning compilation, OneRepublic: The Collection, collating their biggest anthems from the last two decades.

Buy Waking Up on vinyl here.