Keith Urban Announces Yacht Rock Album ‘Flow State’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Keith Urban has announced Flow State, his 13th studio album, which will be released June 12 via MCA. The yacht rock project includes Urban’s versions of classic songs, one original track, “We Go Back,” featuring Michael McDonald, and collaborations with Little Big Town and John Mayer.

Urban has released two tracks from the album: “We Go Back,” featuring McDonald, and “Summer Breeze,” his take on the Seals & Crofts song. Flow State was produced by Urban and Dann Huff and recorded at Urban’s The Sound studio in Nashville. The album also includes “Baby Come Back,” “Just the Two of Us,” “On and On,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “How Much I Feel,” “I Just Wanna Stop,” and “Guitar Man,” featuring John Mayer. Little Big Town appears on “Magnet and Steel.”

Keith Urban - Summer Breeze (Official Lyric Video)

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“The origins of this kind of music was, in certain ways, a reaction and an antidote to the stresses of the times,” Urban said. “Its sole mission (and soul mission) is unchanged, to bring us together and remind us that life is happening NOW, the eternal now, and we have far more in common than not.” Urban added that he hopes listeners can “feel the exhale, comfort and optimism these songs were originally written by and for.”

The announcement arrives as Urban adds several 2026 performances to his calendar. On May 16, he will headline ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas as part of the 61st ACM Awards Week. He will also perform at Nissan Stadium on June 5 as part of CMA Fest 2026. Additional dates include Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Florida on May 28, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida on May 29, and Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, California on June 13.

Urban’s recent releases include HIGH, which featured “Heart Like A Hometown,” “Straight Line,” “Go Home W U” with Lainey Wilson, and “Messed Up As Me.” The Australian country artist has won four Grammy Awards, 13 CMA Awards, 15 ACM Awards, three American Music Awards, and two People’s Choice Awards. He has also earned nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums, with a catalog that has generated more than 11 billion streams.

Listen to “Summer Breeze” here.