Toosii Releases New Single ‘Proud Of Me’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Toosii has released his new single “Proud of Me” and its music video via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The song arrived May 1, 2026, as the multi-platinum artist prepares to enroll at Louisiana State University and join the school’s football program.

The “Proud of Me” video was directed by City James and shot in Baton Rouge, where Toosii’s next chapter is set to begin. The clip places the song in the city that now connects his music, education, and football ambitions. Toosii will also donate a percentage of proceeds from “Proud of Me” to youth organizations in Baton Rouge.

Toosii - Proud of Me

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The song follows weeks of fan anticipation online and centers on Toosii’s path from early doubts to the next stage of his career. Its autobiographical theme matches the timing of his LSU move, which brings him back to football after years focused on recording and touring. Toosii played wide receiver in high school before his music career became his primary focus.

The release follows JADED, the project Toosii issued on October 4, 2024, featuring Gunna, Kehlani, and Muni Long. The 2024 project included “Fuk U Mean” and “Champs Élysées,” a Gunna collaboration. In October 2024, Toosii joined Rod Wave’s Last Lap Tour as a special guest, with Moneybagg Yo, Lil Poppa, and Dess Dior also on the bill. In 2025, Toosii released “Even Then” and joined YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “Please Don’t Go.” In 2025, Toosii also supported YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the MASA Tour, which grossed more than $75 million. Toosii’s 2023 album NAUJOUR included “Favorite Song,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The 2023 single was one of Toosii’s defining crossover moments before he began publicly pursuing a return to college football.

Listen to “Proud Of Me” here.