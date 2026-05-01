Chxrry and Mariah the Scientist Release New Single ‘Bottles & Lights’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Toronto singer Chxrry has linked up with R&B star Mariah the Scientist for a new song, “Bottles & Lights.” The track continues the rollout for Chxrry’s debut album, U, Me, and My Ego, which is due later this spring and which she launched last month with the lead single “Hall of Fame.”

Chxrry and Mariah the Scientist have a history of working together, after the former opened for the latter on her European tour earlier this year. On “Bottles & Lights,” the pair trade verses over a slow-burn R&B groove produced by Believve, dressing down unfaithful partners and grappling with the trials of romantic devotion. The new song also arrives alongside a visualizer which follows the duo as they go for a long, luxurious ride in a stretch limo.

Chxrry - Bottles & Lights with Mariah The Scientist (Visualizer)

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Toronto-born and Los Angeles-based, Chxrry is the first woman signed to the Weeknd’s label XO Records. In addition to her stint onstage alongside Mariah the Scientist, she has toured with The Weeknd and FLO and performed with Rema and Destin Conrad. She also appeared on The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, contributing to “Reflections Laughing” alongside Travis Scott and Florence + The Machine, and featured in the “Cry For Me” visual. Her 2025 single “Main Character” accumulated millions of streams and became a viral hit, popping up in social media transmissions from Chlöe Bailey, Angel Reese, and others.

Mariah the Scientist is coming off a significant run of her own. Her most recent album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200, and her single “Burning Blue” reached No. 1 on both the Rhythmic Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop charts. She also received the Honda Rising Star Award at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Listen to Chxrry’s “Bottles & Lights” here.