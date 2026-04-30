The Cranberries Share New ‘Scenes From ‘Dreams’ Performance Clip

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Cranberries’ “Dreams” is one of their most emotionally provoking hits in their catalogue, so much so that it spawned three classic music videos. In the band’s latest “Scenes From ‘Dreams’” video, fans get even more insight into one of the alternative versions.

Titled “The Indoor Performance,” the clip shows an extended cut of the video that was directed by Nico Soultanakis. It shows the band passionately performing in an underground nightclub, surrounded by candles.

The full uncut performance has been restored to 4K and released to YouTube as part of the “Scenes From” series, which strips away the traditional music video edit to showcase a more stripped perspective. Earlier this month, the band shared an uncut edition of director Peter Scammell’s “Dreams” video.

Nico Soultanakis’ version of the “Dreams” video, which was mainly shown in America and Ireland, arrived in 1994 just as The Cranberries were making their international breakthrough. The nightclub scenes were interspersed with O’Riordan traversing through a forest with a white horse to free a man from grave robbers.

John Maybury’s video was released first, presenting the band members against a black backdrop that reflected the cover art for the parent album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? Scammell’s version of the second “Dreams” video, which played in heavy rotation on MTV’s 120 Minutes, showed the band performing under shifting lights in an aquatic-themed room.

The Cranberries - Scenes From 'Dreams' (Dir: Nico Soultanakis / The Indoor Performance)

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“Dreams”, the band’s debut single from 1993’s debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? reached the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the top 30 on the UK Singles Chart. It gave way to their follow-up single “Linger,” a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

The “Scenes From ‘Dreams’” video series coincides with The Cranberries’ multi-format reissue of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? The album is available for pre-order on CD in standard 1CD and deluxe 2CD editions, as well as on vinyl in limited edition dreamy blue 1LP format, deluxe limited edition 3LP format, and a special edition via the high-fidelity Vinylphyle series. The reissues ship on May 22.

Buy The Cranberries’ Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? here.