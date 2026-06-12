2BYG Releases Deluxe Mixtape ‘The Yearbook (Extended Version)’

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

2BYG has released The Yearbook (Extended Version), a deluxe edition of their mixtape The Yearbook, via Waystar Records/Def Jam Recordings. The Dallas-Fort Worth R&B quartet’s new edition arrived June 12, 2026, with five added tracks: “WYW,” “I Want You,” “Be Mine,” “TLC,” and “Road Rage.” The release extends the school-year framing of the original mixtape with a new set of songs described as the group’s “second semester.”

2BYG teased the deluxe release with “I Want You,” which uses a sample from Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz.” The track was highlighted by VIBE among “50 Hip-Hop and R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist,” while Rolling Out wrote that the song “bridges eras with respect, style and a strong sense of musical joy.” Another advance cut, “Be Mine,” also arrived with an official video. VIBE included “Be Mine” in its “50 Hip-Hop, R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist,” and Rated R&B described the song as a step toward a more mature sound.

2BYG - Be Mine (Official Video)

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Matt Brown, Touré, Nixx, and KD initially connected through a performing arts high school and a local talent show. The group has since passed one million TikTok followers with an account that features covers of music by H.E.R., New Edition, and Mint Condition.

Listen to “The Yearbook (Extended Version)” here.