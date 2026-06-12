2BYG Releases Deluxe Mixtape ‘The Yearbook (Extended Version)’
The Dallas-Fort Worth quartet added five songs to the new edition.
2BYG has released The Yearbook (Extended Version), a deluxe edition of their mixtape The Yearbook, via Waystar Records/Def Jam Recordings. The Dallas-Fort Worth R&B quartet’s new edition arrived June 12, 2026, with five added tracks: “WYW,” “I Want You,” “Be Mine,” “TLC,” and “Road Rage.” The release extends the school-year framing of the original mixtape with a new set of songs described as the group’s “second semester.”
2BYG teased the deluxe release with “I Want You,” which uses a sample from Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz.” The track was highlighted by VIBE among “50 Hip-Hop and R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist,” while Rolling Out wrote that the song “bridges eras with respect, style and a strong sense of musical joy.” Another advance cut, “Be Mine,” also arrived with an official video. VIBE included “Be Mine” in its “50 Hip-Hop, R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist,” and Rated R&B described the song as a step toward a more mature sound.
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Matt Brown, Touré, Nixx, and KD initially connected through a performing arts high school and a local talent show. The group has since passed one million TikTok followers with an account that features covers of music by H.E.R., New Edition, and Mint Condition.