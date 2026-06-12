Keane’s ‘Under The Iron Sea’ to Receive 20th Anniversary Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

In celebration of 20 years of Keane’s Under The Iron Sea album, a massive anniversary reissue will be released in three versions on July 24.

The first edition will be a standard 1LP vinyl, with the second edition being a 3CD set. But it’s the limited-edition, super deluxe box set that will be a must-have for diehard Keane fans. Within the set, there’s a 2LP pressed in crystal-clear vinyl and housed in a unique gatefold pop-up sleeve. LP1 features the original album, newly remastered at Half Speed at Abbey Road Studios, while LP2 features a largely previously unreleased collection of rarities, demos, and rare live tracks recorded at an intimate show on May 16, 2006, at Duisburg, Germany.

A 10” crystal clear vinyl, with an octagon-shaped sleeve with a printed inner, features live tracks recorded from the band’s one-off concert on May 5, 2006, at the University of London Union. It was an exclusive fan club preview of Under The Iron Sea ahead of its official release. Lastly, there’s a 7” crystal clear vinyl with fan-favorite Keane covers of Queen & David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” and Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence.”

The entire limited-edition deluxe set is housed in bespoke octagon-shaped packaging showcasing British contemporary Sanna Annukka Smith’s playful illustrations from the original album throughout. But it doesn’t end there. It will also come with a slipmat, an embroidered or fabric patch, a poster, a hanging mobile, and a postcard hand-signed by the band.

Nothing In My Way

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Under The Iron Sea, originally released in 2006, is the follow-up to the British rock band’s 2004 U.K. chart-topping debut Hopes And Fears. The sophomore set, which opened at No. 1 in the U.K., features the singles “Nothing In My Way,” “Atlantic,” “Crystal Ball,” “A Bad Dream,” “Try Again,” and the Grammy-nominated single, “Is It Any Wonder?” Under The Iron Sea has since sold over three million copies worldwide. The record is certified 3x Platinum in the UK, and Gold in Germany and the U.S.

“The first album was quite romantic and also pretty sparse, whereas [Under The Iron Sea] was super dark, layered and soundscape-y,” vocalist Tim Rice-Oxley said, reflecting on the album in 2020. “At the time, it was difficult being involved in it, but it was a record that was a real contrast from the first one. In the long run, it was good for us to have done something different.”

Since Under The Iron Sea, Keane has released three more albums, with their last being 2019’s Cause and Effect. In 2024, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of Hopes And Fears with an extensive tour that spanned Europe and North America.

Shop the super deluxe edition of Keane’s Under The Iron Sea here.