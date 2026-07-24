Jimmy Eat World Share Live Concert Clips From Washington DC’s 9:30 Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jimmy Eat World are spending this year celebrating the 25th anniversary of their signature album Bleed American, and the fun continues with newly unleashed live concert footage. The rock band took over Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club in 2002, and are now sharing various clips from the energetic performance on their official YouTube channel.

Jimmy Eat World - The Middle (Live From the 9:30 Club)

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Frontman Jim Adkins and his bandmates, guitarist and vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind, are seen sweating through spirited renditions of “A Praise Chorus”; “Get It Faster”; “Sweetness”; “If You Don’t, Don’t” and “The Middle”. Throughout each clip, their diehard fans are shouting along to every lyric while dancing and crowd surfing.

The concert footage follows the band’s Bleed American track-by-track YouTube video series, where the members discuss the stories behind each song with album producer Mark Trombino.

Bleed American, Jimmy Eat World’s fourth album, was originally released on July 24, 2001 via DreamWorks Records. It was a commercial breakthrough for the rockers, earning a Platinum certification by the RIAA. The album is best known for its hit single, “The Middle,” which topped Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, and joined Spotify’s Billions Club back in 2024.

“It solidified us as, ‘This is what we do. Let the day job go,’” bassist Rick Burch recently shared about the album’s anniversary. “It turned into full-time rock and roll. And that moment only happens once, so it felt appropriate to honor it at 25.”

Jimmy Eat World are currently on tour in honor of Bleed American’s 25th anniversary. The trek began on June 9 in Denver, Colorado, at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will wrap in November with a set at the Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida. Supporting acts at select additional dates include Sunny Day Real Estate, Rise Against, the Get Up Kids, Thrice, Girls Against Boys, Hey Mercedes, Motion City Soundtrack, Illuminati Hotties, Mom Jeans, Jay Som, and Pup.

The band will be performing at all five Warped Tour dates, marking their first gigs as part of the traveling rock festival in 25 years. The band also has three previously announced U.K. shows on the books as part of the tour.

Watch Jimmy Eat World’s 9:30 club videos here.