Jimmy Eat World Discuss ‘The Middle’ in Track-By-Track

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jimmy Eat World is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the seminal album Bleed American with a track-by-track video series on YouTube. Each episode features the band discussing the stories behind the songs with album producer Mark Trombino. The latest episode discusses “The Middle,” which reached number one on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart and peaked at number five on the Hot 100, becoming the band’s highest-charting single.

“It’s such a simple song and it didn’t sound like anything else we’d really done,” explains lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins. “There wasn’t like this big puzzle to solve with it. Everything just kind of came together and it’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s the song.’”

The band discusses the song’s composition, from the drum fills to the influences of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me” and Doug Gillard of Guided by Voices, particularly his guitar playing on the song “I Am a Tree.”

Bleed American Breakdown (With Mark Trombino) - Track Three: The Middle

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Lyrically, Adkins pulled inspiration from an email from a female fan who felt excluded from the punk rock kids at her high school. This notion led him to reflect on the ethos of inclusion that is supposed to define punk. When it came time to write the chorus, Adkins was inspired by a promotional flat of Bruce Springsteen’s Tunnel of Love displayed in his bedroom: “I remember thinking, ‘What would the boss do?’ He’d probably say something like, ‘Little girl… it’s going to be all right.’”

Filmed at NRG Studios in North Hollywood, CA in April 2026, the videos will be released in album order. So far, three episodes have been released for the title track, “A Praise Chorus,” and “The Middle.”

Jimmy Eat World is currently on an expansive tour to celebrate the Bleed American anniversary. The dates will wrap in November with a set at the Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida. Jimmy Eat World will be performing at all five Warped Tour dates, their first gigs as part of the traveling festival in 25 years. The band also has three previously announced U.K. shows on the books as part of the tour. The band will be performing Bleed American in full throughout the tour, in addition to other hits from throughout their catalog.

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