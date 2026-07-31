Listen To Cruz Beckham’s New Single ‘Seeing Red’

Cover: Gabriela Grafolin Courtesy of Republic Records

Cruz Beckham has released “Seeing Red,” marking the second song from his debut EP, Wear & Tear, which arrives August 21. Recorded with his band The Breakers, the six-track project was produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov, whose credits include work with Kim Gordon, Joji, and Charli XCX. The release comes ahead of Beckham’s first U.S. tour and scheduled appearances at Reading & Leeds, Rock N Roll Circus, and Lollapalooza this summer.

Seeing Red

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“Seeing Red” is built around prominent guitar riffs and a forceful vocal, while its lyrics turn a brief moment of sporting frustration into a song about competitiveness. “Seeing red is a comedic take on a totally unserious moment of frustration, in this case in sports,” Beckham said. “Everyone’s competitive nature likes to take over now and then, but it’s all fun and games. Seeing red is a nod to that exact turning point.”

On the title track of the upcoming EP, “Wear & Tear,” bright guitar strums give way to psychedelic-edged riffs. Its lyrics place direct experience and personal connection at the center of the EP. “Wear & Tear is synonymous to a life lived and all your life experiences so far — the good and the bad, the learning curves, and everything in between,” Beckham said. “No matter how different every human experience is, we all have had at least a few similar emotions that make us all human. We’ve been high, and low, in love and in pain, jealous, upset — we’ve lived and learned. We’ve all got our wear and tear.”

Earlier in 2026, Beckham released his debut single “Optics” alongside “Lick The Toad.” He followed with “For Your Love,” the song Beckham, Raisen, and Pesacov identified as the studio breakthrough that set the direction for his subsequent recordings. The run also included “Waste Your Pain,” paired with a coming-of-age video inspired by Risky Business, and “Yeah Yeah Yeah,” which has become a lighthearted favorite in Beckham’s live shows.

Listen to Cruz Beckham’s “Seeing Red” here.