Asha Banks Shares New Single ‘Biggest Fan’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Asha Banks has released her new single “Biggest Fan” through Island Records following her debut performance at Lollapalooza. The British singer, songwriter and actor co-wrote the track with frequent collaborator Josh Bruce Williams. Williams also produced it with Myles Avery, whose credits include Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI.

Biggest Fan

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“Biggest Fan” examines the realization that someone Banks loves may value the relationship mainly for the way it makes them feel about themselves. Banks said the writing came from identifying the difference between being loved as a person and being valued as a source of reassurance. The lyric then moves toward self-awareness and the decision to reclaim agency. “This song feels so deeply me, but in a way I haven’t done before,” Banks said. She called its subject “a brutally honest acceptance of a dynamic that you never intended” and said the release begins a new chapter in her music.

The single follows June’s “Come Down,” which plays over the end credits of Prime Video’s Your Fault: London, in which Banks also stars. Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood, the filmmaking duo behind Your Fault: London, directed the song’s official video. Beginning in September, Banks’ something inbetween tour will be her largest headline run to date and her first nationwide North American tour, with Alfie Jukes supporting. Fan demand led to additional dates and venue upgrades, while shows in Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., Montreal, Toronto and Los Angeles have sold out.

Elsewhere in 2026, Banks passed one million monthly Spotify listeners for the first time and reached a career-high streaming peak with “Too Busy Missing You,” which appears on the Prime Video series Off Campus. Earlier this year, she joined Novo Amor and Lowswimmer for the collaborative EP Everything Is About You. Her 2025 sophomore EP, How Real Was It?, was followed by a place on Dork’s 2026 “Hype List” and an opening slot for Noah Kahan at BST Hyde Park.

Listen to Asha Banks’ “Biggest Fan” here.