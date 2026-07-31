Deana Carter Releases Deerock Remix Of ‘Strawberry Wine’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA/Mercury Records

Deana Carter’s debut single “Strawberry Wine” premiered 30 years ago this week. In honor of the anniversary, the country classic has been remixed by Deerock, the DJ-producer known for combining country and EDM.

“I cannot believe it’s been 30 years!” Carter says. “I am so grateful that ‘Strawberry Wine’ & my debut album have become the soundtrack of an era for so many people! I am blown away by all the fans that have carried this song through the years, passed it down and shared it with a whole new generation!” Regarding the remix, she adds, “I’m super excited about our new remix with Deerock. It’s a fun, fresh way to celebrate such an anthem of the 90’s! Like a fine wine, may we get better with age and cheers to another round of Strawberry Wine! Thank y’all for such an amazing ride!”

Strawberry Wine (Deerock Remix) (Preview)

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Offering his own comments on the remix, Deerock adds, “Getting the opportunity to reimagine a song as iconic as ‘Strawberry Wine’ is incredibly special. I wanted to preserve everything people love about the original while giving it new life in a completely different space. I’m grateful to Deana and her team for trusting me with a song that means so much to so many people, and excited to help introduce it to a new generation.”

Carter released “Strawberry Wine” on July 26, 1996 as the lead single from her debut album Did I Shave My Legs For This? Written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison and produced by Chris Farren, the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard country chart and went on to become Carter’s signature hit. In the immediate aftermath of its release, it won Song of the Year at the CMA Awards, the Nashville Music Awards, and the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Decades later, its legacy endures; in 2024, “Strawberry Wine” cracked Rolling Stone’s list of The 200 Greatest Country Songs of All Time.

Listen to the Deerocck remix of Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” here.