Kottonmouth Kings’ ‘Royal Highness’ Gets Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Kottonmouth Kings’ Royal Highness album is returning to black standard vinyl.

Originally released in 1998, Royal Highness marked the Southern California rap group’s debut album. It laid the foundation for their signature “rip hop” sound, which fuses hip-hop, reggae, punk, and their unapologetic appreciation for cannabis culture.

The album, which introduced the group’s West Coast-bred laidback flows, peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. It’s best known for three tunes: “Bump,” which peaked at No. 28 on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart; “Suburban Life,” which made an appearance on the soundtrack for 1997’s Scream 2 and was also featured in the horror film; and “Dog’s Life”, which was on the soundtrack for 1999’s romantic comedy, Lost and Found.

Following Royal Highness, the group continued to release a multitude of albums. Their fourteenth LP, Kingdom Come, was released in 2018.

Kottonmouth Kings, comprised of D-Loc, Judge D, Taxman, and Chucky Chuck, continue to be active in the music scene. The group is prepping to reclaim their throne with their upcoming comeback album set for an August drop. The set will follow May’s California Burning EP.

“After 30 years in the underground, this one feels different,” the group said of the EP in a social media statement. “California Burning is the beginning of a brand new chapter for us — our first EP release through our new label partnership with Virgin Music Group. We poured everything into this record… the chaos, the rebuilding, the growth, the fire, and the future. We’re proud of what we created and even more excited for what’s coming next. This is only the start. The Kings are back in motion.”

Shop the vinyl edition of Kottonmouth Kings’ Royal Highness here.