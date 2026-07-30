Luscious Jackson’s ‘Natural Ingredients’ Returns to Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Natural Ingredients, the 1994 debut album by New York rockers Luscious Jackson, has returned to vinyl. A standard black variant is available now for pre-order.

The LP, which featured standout tracks like “Citysong” and “Deep Shag,” documented an especially exciting period in New York’s downtown music scene. Established in 1991 as the two-piece of Jill Cunniff and Gabby Glaser, Luscious Jackson had already released a debut EP, In Search Of Manny, in 1992. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble and former Beastie Boys member Kate Schellenbach, who played drums, appeared on only two tracks of the EP, but were brought on as full time members for Natural Ingredients. Luscious Jackson were the first act signed to the Beastie Boys’ label, Grand Royal.

Natural Ingredients cracked the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the then-popular Heatseekers Albums chart, which highlighted popular releases from new or emerging acts. The record produced three music videos, all of which received consistent circulation on MTV. Natural Ingredients also spawned a minor hit with “Here,” which was featured in the classic ‘90s romantic comedy Clueless.

After the success of Natural Ingredients, Luscious Jackson would go on to roll out two more LPs as a full outfit, 1996’s Fever In Fever Out and 1999’s Electric Honey. They also regularly collaborated in smaller groups under aliases: while touring Natural Ingredients, Cunniff and Glaser also released a 7-inch under the name Kostars. Both Cunniff and Glaser have also shared solo LPs.

Although the group split in 2000 two years after the departure of Trimble (who died in 2023), it wouldn’t be their last hurrah. They released a greatest hits collection in 2007, and the three remaining members—Cunniff, Glaser, and Schellenbach—eventually reunited. That led to two new albums, including a record of children’s music, in 2013.

Shop the double vinyl edition of Luscious Jackson’s Natural Ingredients here.