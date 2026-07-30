Two Classic She Wants Revenge LPs Are Coming Back to Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

After receiving color vinyl reissues, two LPs from California post-punk duo She Wants Revenge are back on wax in a standard black variant. The new, 2LP editions of the group’s 2006 self-titled debut and 2007’s This Is Forever are available for pre-order now.

Formed by rapper Justin Warfield and erstwhile Crazy Town DJ Adam Bravin in 2004, the duo was scouted by nu-metal forefather Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit in 2005. He signed them to his label Flawless Records the same year, when they began work on their self-titled debut. The new reissue, cut at 45RPM, captures their contribution to the post-punk revival, heavily influenced by new wave acts like Joy Division and The Cure at the time. The album featured their RIAA-certified platinum hit single “Tear You Apart,” as well as cuts like “Out Of Control” and “Sister.” “Tear You Apart” remained an enduring favorite well over a decade after its release—in fact, it was included in the season premiere of American Horror Story: Hotel on star Lady Gaga’s personal request.

She Wants Revenge followed their debut in 2007 by foraying further into darkwave. The new vinyl edition of This Is Forever arrives with remastered audio and three new bonus tracks that didn’t previously appear on the LP. Standout songs on the record include “She Will Always Be a Broken Girl,” “Rachael,” “Written in Blood,” and “True Romance.”

The duo would go on to release one more studio album, Valleyheart, in 2011, followed by a series of one-off singles, most recently “Big Love” in 2018. They officially disbanded in 2020, but reunited two years later for a U.S. and European tour supported by the Chameleons. Their most recent run, the Eternal Tour, took place in 2023.

Shop She Wants Revenge’s music on vinyl here.