blink-182 Releases ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ Anniversary Edition

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

blink-182 has released the 25th anniversary edition of Take Off Your Pants and Jacket via Geffen Records. The expanded version of the 2001 album is out today, June 12, 2026, 25 years after the original release, and includes six vault tracks now available to stream together.

The new edition adds six songs that were previously tied to separate first-run configurations of Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Those early editions corresponded to the three emblems on the album cover: the red airplane, the yellow pants, and the green jacket. Each version contained its own pair of hidden tracks, and the anniversary release gathers those six songs with the album’s original 13-track sequence.

blink-182 - Don't Tell Me That Its Over (Official Visualizer)

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Fans can also pre-order the 25th anniversary edition as a 2-LP set pressed on black vinyl. Side D of each set will feature one randomly selected etching based on one of the album’s three cover emblems. The release also revisits the original album’s singles, including “The Rock Show,” “Stay Together for the Kids,” and “First Date,” alongside songs written by Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker and produced by Jerry Finn.

Take Off Your Pants and Jacket originally arrived on June 12, 2001 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album also reached No. 1 in Canada and Germany and topped the UK’s Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. The release follows blink-182’s 2023 album ONE MORE TIME…, which gave the band its third No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. The band’s catalog also includes Dude Ranch, Enema of the State, and the 2003 album blink-182.

Order the 25th anniversary edition of blink-182’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket here.