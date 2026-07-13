Sex Pistols Reissue ‘Filthy Lucre’ Live Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Sex Pistols will reissue their 1996 reunion concert recording, Filthy Lucre Live, as a double-LP vinyl set on November 20, marking 30 years since the band’s surprise return to the stage.

The album captures the June 23, 1996, performance at London’s Finsbury Park, where Johnny Rotten, Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock reunited for the first time since the band’s original 1978 breakup. The Finsbury Park show took place the day after England beat Spain on penalties at Euro ’96, and footballers Stuart Pearce and Gareth Southgate introduced the band onstage.

The set list leaned heavily on the Pistols’ 1977 debut, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, and included staples such as “Anarchy in the U.K.,” “Bodies,” “God Save the Queen,” “Holidays in the Sun” and “Pretty Vacant.” The new 2LP and single-CD editions will include, for the first time outside Japan, the bonus tracks “No Fun,” a cover of the Stooges song that closed the concert, and “Buddies,” an alternate audience recording of “Bodies.”

Drummer Paul Cook said the reunion, ironically named after a 1976 Daily Express headline mocking punk, was more focused on reassembling the Never Mind the Bollocks lineup rather than cashing any checks. The run marked the return of erstwhile bassist Glen Matlock to the fold; he had been replaced in 1977 by Sid Vicious, who died in 1979.

“It was 20 years on from when we initially broke up in ’78, and it was always a debate that the Pistols couldn’t play,” guitarist Steve Jones said in a statement. “I think Filthy Lucre shows not only that we can play but we are a powerhouse.”

The reissue arrives amid a busy year on the road for the band. Jones, Cook and Matlock have spent 2026 touring North America, Europe and the U.K. with Frank Carter handling frontman duties, on a run intended to celebrate both 50 years of punk and the 50th anniversary of the Never Mind the Bollocks recording sessions. The North American leg, which was originally delayed after Jones suffered a broken wrist, kicks off in Dallas in September and closes in Los Angeles in October. It’s also set to stop in Nashville, Toronto, San Francisco, and more along the way.

Shop the Sex Pistols’ Filthy Lucre Live here.