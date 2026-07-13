Kassi Ashton Embraces Life in ‘Bratmobile’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Kassi Ashton has shared a new track titled “Bratmobile.” The country singer-songwriter’s latest song is a swaggering anthem about finding freedom on your own terms. Ashton’s latest song is anchored by an infectious chorus: “Climb on up in my bratmobile/Do what we want, see how it feels.” The track invites listeners to embrace life’s wild rides and is out now via MCA.

“If ‘Bitches’ served as a warning for this entire new era, ‘BRATMOBILE’ is a welcome,” says Ashton. “It’s more than a lifted, crimson, candy-painted truck, it’s a space for everybody, as long as y’all act right. COMES FULLY LOADED WITH REBELLIOUS WOMEN.”

Ashton’s song “Bitches” is an unapologetic anthem that reclaims a loaded word and honors a lineage of strong, outspoken women. “I come from a long line of bitches/Thick-skinned, tough-as-nails misses/So don’t act surprised when I speak my mind, I come from a long line of bitches.” The song has earned over 11 million social media views since its release.

Bratmobile

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“This isn’t just a new song. This is a benchmark of huge changes and the start of something that is so authentic for me creatively that I’m chomping at the bit to get it to you,” Ashton said, previewing the era that includes “Bratmobile.” “It only made sense for ‘Bitches’ to come first and start the next era with somewhat of a warning.”

Ashton’s song “Rain In Texas” featured in the hit Paramount + series Landman. This summer, she will join country superstar Parker McCollum on select dates across the U.S.. The pair previously recorded a reimagined acoustic version of her viral hit “Sounds Like Something I’d Say.”

In 2024, Ashton released her debut studio album, Made from the Dirt. It includes the singles “Drive You Out of My Mind” and “Called Crazy.” The latter became her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In 2018, Ashton dropped her first single with the MCA Nashville imprint. The song, “California, Missouri,” was named after her hometown.

Listen to “Bratmobile” here.