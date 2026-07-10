Tucker Wetmore Releases New Single ‘Who Told You That’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA/Mercury Records

Tucker Wetmore has released the new single “Who Told You That” through Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records. The track arrives as the country singer prepares to resume The Brunette World Tour with a July 18 show at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis. It marks Wetmore’s second release of 2026 and continues a series of new songs following his 2025 debut album, What Not To.

Written by Jordan Schmidt, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, and Michael Tyler, “Who Told You That” centers on Wetmore answering rumors about his reputation and asking a woman to judge him by what she sees for herself. The song turns that conversation into a direct promise that there is more to him than the stories circulating around town. The release follows “Sunburn,” which arrived in March and was selected as Song of the Week by The New York Times’ Popcast.

Tucker Wetmore - Who Told You That (Official Lyric Video)

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Wetmore will continue the second leg of The Brunette World Tour through October, including stops at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on August 20, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 23, The Salt Shed in Chicago on September 18, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on October 27. William Beckmann, George Birge, Braxton Keith, Jacob Hackworth, and Maddox Batson are among the announced guests for select shows. Wetmore is also scheduled to join Brooks & Dunn for select September dates, including a September 12 appearance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The new single follows a run of career milestones for Wetmore. He won New Male Artist of the Year at the 61st ACM Awards and performed “Brunette” during the ceremony. The song became his third consecutive No. 1 at country radio and has passed 330 million global streams. His 2025 debut album, What Not To, opened at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and became the year’s biggest country album debut by a new artist. Wetmore has now surpassed 2.4 billion career streams, following earlier singles including “Wine Into Whiskey,” “Wind Up Missin’ You,” and “3,2,1.” He also made his Nissan Stadium debut at CMA Fest in 2026 and was named a Country Rising Star at Billboard’s Country Power Players event.

Listen to Tucker Wetmore’s “Who Told You That” here.