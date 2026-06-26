Ashley Monroe Joins Little Big Town On ‘Sucker For A Sad Song’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

Little Big Town have shared “Sucker For A Sad Song,” a new track featuring Ashley Monroe. The song opens the Grammy-winning country group’s forthcoming album It’s A Dying Art, which arrives August 28 via MCA. Karen Fairchild, Ashley Monroe, and Shelby Lynne wrote “Sucker For A Sad Song.” Becky Fluke directed the official music video, which also premiered today.

It’s A Dying Art also includes collaborations with Jason Isbell and Kelsea Ballerini. Fairchild co-produced the album with two-time Grammy winner Gena Johnson, whose credits include work with Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, and Brandi Carlile. The 13-track album features “The Door” with Isbell, “Closing Time” with Ballerini, “Hey There Sunshine,” “Over And Over,” “Dying Art,” “We Could Have It All,” “Crickets,” “Long Way To Your Heart,” and “Jet Plane.” Little Big Town, made up of Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, has performed together for more than 25 years.

Little Big Town, Ashley Monroe - Sucker For A Sad Song

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Little Big Town are scheduled to perform Saturday, June 27, at Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road: The Finale at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. On September 1, the band will appear on the TODAY Plaza as part of TODAY’s Citi Concert Series. The For The Art Of It Tour begins September 24 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and continues with stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Toronto. The tour currently runs through November 22 at Massey Hall in Toronto.

Shop Little Big Town’s music on vinyl or CD now.