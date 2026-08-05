Lord Huron Announces Intimate Traveling Residency

Cover Artwork: Andrew “Mackie” McIntosh Courtesy of Mercury Records

Lord Huron, led by Los Angeles-based songwriter Ben Schneider, has confirmed the “23 Nights At The Broken Bottle” Tour across North America. The “Traveling Residency” will begin in late 2026 and continue through early 2027.

At each stop, the stage will transform into “The Broken Bottle”—the desert honky-tonk bar the band has made famous in its extensive fictional universe.

The “23 Nights At The Broken Bottle” Tour will provide fans the opportunity to check out the Lord Huron in vintage theaters across the country; a much different experience from their sold out stadium shows. The band has suggested that they will mix each gig with fan favorites, hits, and rarely played deep cuts.

Lord Huron - Bag of Bones (Live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! / 2025)

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The run will begin at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on December 1, 2026. From there, Lord Huron will perform in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Vancouver, and Seattle. The special run will wrap with two shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 10-11, 2027. General on-sale begins on Friday, August 7 at 10am local time. The pre-sale goes live today, August 5, at 12pm local time.

The tour follows the band’s 2026 summer run, which was in support of their latest album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1. Released in July 2025, the album quickly became a fan favorite within the group’s extensive discography.

Regarding the album’s creation, Ben Schneider spoke with Tape Op and explained how it came together. “There was a lot of searching making this album,” he said. “Some of the songs were cut multiple times and I don’t know exactly what I was looking for at the beginning. It’s a good example of that idea I was talking about before, of the idea of revealing itself over time. I had this idea of looking backwards, forwards, down and up, out and in, all at the same time.”

Find out more about the tour here.