ScHoolboy Q Announces 10 Years Of Blank Face LP Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Blank Face LP turned 10 this year, and ScHoolboy Q is ready to celebrate. The rapper has announced the 10 Years Of Blank Face LP tour, a run of 10 North American shows commemorating his 2016 classic. The gigs will feature tracks from Blank Face LP, including the singles “THat Part,” “Groovy Tony,” and “Overtime,” in addition to favorites from throughout ScHoolboy’s career.

The tour begins on the East Coast with stops in Atlanta, New York, and Washington, DC, before swinging back toward the West for shows in San Diego, Phoenix, Oakland, and Las Vegas, plus two hometown Los Angeles shows at Palladium and Novo. The artist presale begins this Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by public onsale beginning Friday, Aug. 7.

Q released Blank Face LP on July 8, 2016, continuing the creative and career momentum from 2014’s Oxymoron. Blank Face spun off the Platinum single “THat Part,” topped the Album Sales chart, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and earned glowing reviews on its way to Gold certification from the RIAA. The tracklist is littered with noteworthy guests including SZA, Vince Staples, E-40, and Jadakiss, among others.

Rolling Stone called the production “plush with sumptuous, weed-hazy pleasures but steeped in a dank, justifiable paranoia,” while Pitchfork praised Q’s magnetic microphone presence within the album’s “smoked-out atmosphere” and SPIN observed, “everything here feels like a genuine rumble through a mind scarred and inebriated by the reality of gang life and chasing the American dream while the room spins.” Perhaps most enthusiastic was XXL, which declared, “He can be smooth, he can be hard as nails, but whatever he is, the MC does it with greatness.”

Blank Face LP continued to be held in high regard long after those initial smoke clouds cleared. A year after its release, Uproxx called the album “an indisputable classic.” In 2022, Rolling Stone dubbed it “a contemporary gangsta rap classic.”

Find out more about the tour here.