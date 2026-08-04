Elvis Costello Announces ‘My Aim Is True’ Box Set

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

A new box set will tell the story of how Declan MacManus became Elvis Costello. My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition) traces the path to his debut album. Coming on October 2 via UMe, the collection is produced by Elvis Costello and Steve Berkowitz.

A 5-CD/digital box set features 104 tracks, demos, masters, outtakes, live performances, interviews, and other rare recordings (52 of them previously unreleased), plus a new 2026 remaster of the original album from the original analog tapes. The new remaster of the original album will also be released on 180-gram black vinyl and CD.

Each of the five discs – My Aim Is True, The Blue Print, The Stranger In The House, Becoming The Attractions and Covered In Clover – is accompanied by extensive new writing from Costello, alongside rare and unseen photographs, handwritten lyrics and diary entries from 1976, and lists of songs he was performing solo, as then he struggled to find an audience in London before Stiff Records heard something in his songs.

“When first proposed, I thought the whole idea of celebrating a 50th Anniversary of My Aim Is True was preposterous,” Costello writes at the beginning of the collection. “It made my teeth itch.” He continues: “It couldn’t just be set up like a venerable object in a glass case.”

The first disc pairs the original album with one of his most beloved early songs, “Watching The Detectives,” thereby blending the original U.K. and U.S. track listings. Recorded with producer Nick Lowe and the Marin County band Clover during four six-hour sessions at Pathway Studios, the album was made with little budget.

“Last night I listened to this wonderfully wonky record in its entirety for the first time in about 45 years,” Lowe writes in a new note for the set, recalling the studio’s ambience of “cigarettes, ill-laundered clothes, exposed electrical units, and urinal disinfectant.” He notes that making the album gave him “the priceless opportunity to observe at close range the extraordinary work of one of the foremost composers of popular song of this or any other era.”

Watching The Detectives (Live at Good Afternoon (Broadcast) / September 27th, 1977)

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The second disc, The Blue Print, gathers 17 recordings from 1975 and 1976, spanning bedroom tapes, early Pathway recordings and 13 performances from a 1976 session at the Hope & Anchor Studio. Also included is a recently-discovered recording preserved by Costello’s ‘70s contemporary Charlie Dore that features Costello trying out songs in 1976.

The Stranger In The House contains 28 demos, outtakes and early band recordings, 15 of which have never been released, including every surviving outtake and demo from My Aim Is True. The disc includes tracks by Costello’s “Pre-Professional” band, Flip City: “In the so-called Pub Rock scene, we barely qualified as also-rans. We were ready and we were willing, but the bookings were few and our progress was slow.”

The fourth disc, Becoming The Attractions, witnesses Costello captivate American audiences in late 1977 and 1978. Its 25 tracks, 12 previously unreleased, include live recordings, broadcasts and a summer 1977 Nashville Room soundcheck by Costello and the newly formed Attractions.

The collection closes with Covered In Clover, an entirely unreleased recording of Costello’s 2007 reunion with the American band at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall. Together, they perform My Aim Is True in its original U.K. sequence and conclude with “Watching The Detectives,” a full-circle moment for Costello and the musicians who recorded together three decades earlier.

“Making my first record seemed like the beginning of something that I’d imagined for a long time, before I had any sense of a potential audience, let alone the expectation and the assumptions of others about songs written and performed in mere minutes,” Costello writes. “Nevertheless, I raise a chaste glass to My Aim Is True and all who sail in her.”

Shop Elvis Costello’s My Aim Is True box set here.