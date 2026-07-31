New Greta Van Fleet Album, ‘Palace For The People’ Out October

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Greta Van Fleet has released the new ballad “Saw You Stand” through Republic Records and announced its forthcoming album, Palace For The People, for October 9. The song arrives ahead of the band’s sold-out July 31 performance at Chicago’s Metro. The club date is a rare small-room appearance for the group.

Greta Van Fleet - Saw You Stand

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The band recorded Palace For The People in Tennessee during spring 2026 and co-produced it with Mike Elizondo, whose credits include Turnstile, Eminem and Fiona Apple. The writing process combined unfinished demos and partially developed songs with material created during the sessions, while the group worked without touring, press or other outside obligations. Its songs address humanity, connection, resilience and transcendence. “As much as it is a Greta Van Fleet record and a rock and roll record at its core, in its heart, it’s a very modern record,” guitarist Jake Kiszka said.

The album’s title traces back to a stop at Alexandra Palace, the London venue commonly called Ally Pally. A friend explained that the Victorian building was originally known as “The Palace of the People” and intended as a public gathering place rather than a site reserved for royalty or wealthy aristocrats. The story prompted the musicians to ask what a palace for the public could mean in 2026. Bassist and keyboardist Sam Kiszka pointed to fans who say they met close friends through Greta Van Fleet’s music or concerts. “We realized, the music is our palace!” he said. That idea became the framework for the album’s name.

Listen to Greta Van Fleet “Saw You Stand” here.