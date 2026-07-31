Watch The Video For Baylee Lynn’s New Single, ‘Lucky To Be Loved’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Baylee Lynn, an 18-year-old Tennessee singer-songwriter, has released the new single “Lucky To Be Loved” through The Core Records, accompanied by an official music video. The track is her first new music since the March release of her debut EP Heart On My Sleeve, which received an expanded edition in May. Its lyrics combine a flirtatious address to a prospective partner with a message about self-worth and relationship standards.

Baylee Lynn - Lucky To Be Loved

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Frequent collaborator AJ Pruis produced “Lucky To Be Loved” and co-wrote it with Lynn, Emily Falvey and Dallas Wilson. Pruis is a Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and musician whose credits include Megan Moroney and Maddie & Tae, while Falvey has worked with Cody Johnson and MacKenzie Porter and Wilson has written for Lainey Wilson and Dylan Scott. “It’s all about knowing your worth, owning who you are, and remembering what you bring to a relationship,” Lynn said. She added that the song came together almost immediately in the writing room and felt special from the start. Kate Bowling directed and produced the video, which follows Lynn through a day of household tasks, baking cupcakes and enjoying time at home.

Lynn first performed “Lucky To Be Loved” at the Greene County Fair in Greeneville on July 24, when fans who pre-saved the track received an advance listen. She is scheduled to perform at Losers Live in Nashville on August 10, followed by Grindhouse Nashville writers’ rounds she will host at Live Oak on August 13 and September 24. Her August 2025 debut single, “Cautiously Optimistic,” topped a Billboard new music poll and appeared in the publication’s “Friday Music Guide.” Earlier in 2026, Lynn toured North America as support for Maddox Batson, while “That’s What I’ll Be” appeared on Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack.

Listen to Baylee Lynn’s “Lucky To Be Loved” here.