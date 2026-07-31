Mollie Elizabeth Releases New Single ‘Puppet Show’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Mollie Elizabeth has released the new single “Puppet Show” with a self-directed visualizer inspired by “Eye of the Beholder,” an episode of “The Twilight Zone.” Joshua Murty produced the song, while Kyle Gordon composed its strings. The track considers the cost of pursuing an impossible standard, and the clip turns its goal of becoming “perfect to the bone” into a visual narrative built around an attempt at physical transformation.

Mollie Elizabeth - Puppet Show (Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Elizabeth appears as the patient at the center of the experiment. She drinks a potion before undergoing a procedure intended to remake her appearance. By the end of the treatment, she is covered in bandages and resembles a mummy.

The 22-year-old singer grew up on an isolated mountain in Washington state’s Cascade Range, where she spent time in the woods and heard the records her parents played at home. Her mother’s selections included Rosemary Clooney, Doris Day, and Connie Francis, while her father favored The Zombies and The Kinks. Those references inform music that brings vintage jazz and orchestral pop into modern pop production. “To me, every melody is a tiny world that invites you in,” Elizabeth said. She described that world as “an invitation to be both fierce and delicate” and to consider “who you are, who you have been, and who you are becoming.” She added, “My music isn’t just for listening – it’s for wandering, for imagining, and for finding a piece of yourself in a place you’d forgotten.”

Elizabeth began recording with a $12 microphone and drew online attention with an early demo of “Vegas Venetian,” which became her breakout single. Neon Gold Records released her debut EP, Dirty Blonde, in June 2025. Atwood Magazine highlighted the project’s mix of Hollywood glamour and a modern haze. The singles “Dog Eat Dog” and “Run Rabbit” followed Dirty Blonde and preceded the current release.

Listen to Mollie Elizabeth’s “Puppet Show” here.